Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Soars with 21% EBITDA Growth in Q2 FY26

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., a leading South-India kitchen appliance company, reported significant growth in Q2 FY26. Their revenue rose by 14% to Rs. 293 Cr, with EBITDA increasing by 21% through gross margin improvements and spending optimization. The new premium range, Idea First Series, contributed significantly to this success.

  • Country:
  • India

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd., a preeminent kitchen appliances enterprise in South India, announced their impressive standalone financial results for the second quarter, concluding on September 30, 2025. Key performance indicators reveal a double-digit growth across core categories, bolstered by both volume increases and innovative product introductions.

The company observed notable traction with its new premium collection, the Idea First Series, leading to disproportionate growth in prominent sales channels such as E-commerce, Modern Trade, and Regional Chain Stores. A reduction in GST alongside Indian festivities further stimulated interest in kitchen appliances, benefiting product ranges such as pressure cookers.

Financial metrics highlighted a revenue of Rs. 293 crore, a 14% annual uplift, and an EBITDA of Rs. 28 crore, marking a 21% growth due to enhanced gross margins and strategic spend management. Manager Swetha Sagar attributed this success to strong monthly momentum, the popularity of new product lines, and the brand's overarching refreshment strategy initiated in Q1.

