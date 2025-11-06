India-New Zealand FTA Nearing Completion: A New Chapter in Trade Relations

India and New Zealand are edging closer to finalizing a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Speaking to ANI, Goyal expressed optimism about sealing the deal following productive talks with New Zealand's Minister for Trade, Todd McClay.

Goyal highlighted the substantial progress made in negotiations, emphasizing the mutual cooperation and resolution of key issues. The FTA is expected to benefit farmers, fishermen, and small business owners in both nations by enhancing trade, technology exchanges, and investment opportunities.

New Zealand's McClay echoed the sentiment, noting the rapid advancement of talks. He pointed out that bilateral trade has already increased by 10% over the past year, with the FTA poised to further strengthen ties, beyond mere trade, including collaboration in science and innovation.