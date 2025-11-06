Left Menu

Mumbai's AI Filmmaking Festival: A Cinematic and Technological Breakthrough

Mumbai's AI Filmmaking Festival marked a pivotal moment in cinema by blending artificial intelligence with storytelling. Hosted at the Royal Opera House, the event saw industry stalwarts and tech icons nurture 15 teams in reimagining film creation. The festival's success is fueling a new creative ecosystem in AI-driven art.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:13 IST
AI Meets Bollywood: Shakun Batra, Ram Madhvani & Industry Leaders Attend India's First AI Film Festival -- MAFF Creates History in Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai hosted a landmark event in the realms of cinema and technology as the Mumbai AI Filmmaking Festival (MAFF) took center stage at the Royal Opera House. This pioneering festival, organized by LocalHost x InVideo, has redefined the future of filmmaking by integrating artificial intelligence into cinematic storytelling.

The inaugural event united key Bollywood figures with technology leaders, featuring judges and mentors like Shakun Batra, Ram Madhvani, and Tanmay Bhat. Renowned actor Riteish Deshmukh also attended, underscoring the festival's significance for the storytelling industry. Co-creators Hardeep Gambhir and Chandan Perla transformed an ambitious idea into a nationwide initiative in just 25 days, pulling in 1270 entries from domestic and international talents.

Fifteen finalist teams, selected from across 19 cities spanning three countries, were rewarded with travel, accommodations, and AI-video credits. Over eight days, they crafted AI-enhanced short films that captivated audiences, including executives from Netflix India, JioHotstar, and Google. The festival amassed a vast social media presence, with over 4 million video views and trending hashtags. The jury, featuring acclaimed filmmakers, assessed entries on creativity and storytelling. The event served as a launchpad for young creators, offering ₹20 lakh in prizes and a unique retreat, heralding a new era in AI-art synergy.

