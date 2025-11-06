Daily Wagers Demand Fair Treatment in March to CM's Residence

In a fervent protest, daily wagers in Jammu and Kashmir demanded the regularization of their jobs, implementation of minimum wages, and the release of pending payments. The demonstration, orchestrated by the All Daily Wagers Jammu Kashmir Sangarsh Samiti, was aimed at the administration of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

The march, led by Samiti Chairman Sunny Kant Chib, saw hundreds of daily-rated employees, including women, rally to press for their ''genuine demands.'' However, the protest was halted near the chief minister's residence by a heavy police presence, leading to the detention of Chib.

Before his detention, Chib expressed the persistent neglect faced by the daily wagers and casual workers. He insisted that the government must address these long-standing issues to avoid further unrest, underscoring the workers' struggles for basic entitlements.

(With inputs from agencies.)