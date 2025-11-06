Speeding Ahead: Modi Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Express Trains
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8, enhancing India's rail network and promoting regional mobility, tourism, and economic activity. The new routes include Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, offering faster, more comfortable journeys.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate four Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8 as part of ongoing efforts to modernize India's railway network.
The new routes, covering Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, are expected to significantly reduce travel times and enhance connectivity.
These advancements promise to boost tourism and economic activity, linking major cultural, religious, and commercial destinations with faster, more efficient rail services.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
India's March Towards Inclusive Society: UN's High Praise and Future Prospects
Auditing the Future: CAG's Comprehensive Report on Indian Railways and Logistics Initiatives
India's Aluminium Revolution: Driving Circular Economy and Green Growth
India Clinches Victory Over Australia in Fourth T20I Thriller
India beat Australia by 48 runs in fourth T20I to take 2-1 lead in five-match series in Carrara.