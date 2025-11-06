Speeding Ahead: Modi Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Express Trains

Left Menu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate four new Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8, enhancing India's rail network and promoting regional mobility, tourism, and economic activity. The new routes include Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, offering faster, more comfortable journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:36 IST
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate four Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8 as part of ongoing efforts to modernize India's railway network.

The new routes, covering Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, are expected to significantly reduce travel times and enhance connectivity.

These advancements promise to boost tourism and economic activity, linking major cultural, religious, and commercial destinations with faster, more efficient rail services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

