Speeding Ahead: Modi Flags Off Four Vande Bharat Express Trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate four Vande Bharat Express trains on November 8 as part of ongoing efforts to modernize India's railway network.

The new routes, covering Banaras-Khajuraho, Lucknow-Saharanpur, Firozpur-Delhi, and Ernakulam-Bengaluru, are expected to significantly reduce travel times and enhance connectivity.

These advancements promise to boost tourism and economic activity, linking major cultural, religious, and commercial destinations with faster, more efficient rail services.

