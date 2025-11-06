Left Menu

Sarveshwar Foods Seals Major Rice Export Deal with Global Reach

Sarveshwar Foods Limited, via its Singapore arm Green Point Pte. Ltd., has signed an MoU with the Indian Rice Exporters Federation to export 50,000 MT of Indian rice, valued at $19.8 million. This deal aims to meet increasing global demand for high-quality Indian rice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir) | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:41 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:41 IST
Sarveshwar Foods Seals Major Rice Export Deal with Global Reach
Sarveshwar Foods' Singapore Unit Signs MoU with Indian Rice Exporters Federation for USD 19.8 Million Export Deal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move to bolster its international presence, Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SARVESHWAR | BSE: 543688) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) through its Singapore-based unit, Green Point Pte. Ltd.

This collaboration aims to export 50,000 Metric Tons (MT) of premium Indian rice valued at approximately USD 19.8 million. Comprising 40,000 MT of Indian Parboiled Rice and 10,000 MT of Indian White Rice, these shipments will cater to the pronounced demand in key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the USA, and several countries across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Chairman Rohit Gupta expressed the significance of the partnership in meeting global market demands, emphasizing the company's commitment to quality and regulatory compliance. The MoU signifies a shared intent between the parties to navigate commercial possibilities and establish long-term agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Local Language in Banking: A Call by Finance Minister

Empowering Local Language in Banking: A Call by Finance Minister

 India
2
India's March Towards Inclusive Society: UN's High Praise and Future Prospects

India's March Towards Inclusive Society: UN's High Praise and Future Prospec...

 India
3
Hindustan Construction Company Reports Quarterly Profit Decline

Hindustan Construction Company Reports Quarterly Profit Decline

 India
4
Sterling's Shift: BoE's Strategic Hold Sparks Market Movements

Sterling's Shift: BoE's Strategic Hold Sparks Market Movements

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025