Sarveshwar Foods Seals Major Rice Export Deal with Global Reach

In a strategic move to bolster its international presence, Sarveshwar Foods Limited (SARVESHWAR | BSE: 543688) announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Rice Exporters Federation (IREF) through its Singapore-based unit, Green Point Pte. Ltd.

This collaboration aims to export 50,000 Metric Tons (MT) of premium Indian rice valued at approximately USD 19.8 million. Comprising 40,000 MT of Indian Parboiled Rice and 10,000 MT of Indian White Rice, these shipments will cater to the pronounced demand in key markets such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the USA, and several countries across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Chairman Rohit Gupta expressed the significance of the partnership in meeting global market demands, emphasizing the company's commitment to quality and regulatory compliance. The MoU signifies a shared intent between the parties to navigate commercial possibilities and establish long-term agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)