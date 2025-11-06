India’s Solar Recycling: A Rs 3,700 Crore Green Revolution by 2047

Recent studies by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) reveal a potential Rs 3,700 crore market in recycling solar panels by 2047. The research highlights the opportunity to recover valuable materials such as silicon, copper, aluminium, and silver, which could account for 38% of India's solar manufacturing inputs, significantly reducing reliance on virgin resources and cutting 37 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

The studies present India's first detailed framework for establishing a robust domestic solar recycling economy. With a projected 11 million tonnes of solar waste by 2047, largely from crystalline-silicon modules, the plan would necessitate nearly 300 recycling plants nationwide, requiring an investment of INR 4,200 crore. Rishabh Jain from CEEW emphasized the potential for India's solar recycling to spawn a green industrial movement, promoting circular energy systems, strengthening supply chains, creating green jobs, and transforming waste into value.

However, current solar recycling operations face financial losses primarily due to high module buyback costs, accounting for the bulk of expenses. The report suggests that reduction in module pricing, EPR certificate trading, tax incentives, and R&D investments in material recovery could make recycling economically viable. CEEW's Akanksha Tyagi noted the innovative potential of solar recycling in bridging India's clean energy and manufacturing goals, calling for EPR targets, demand for circular products, and improved recyclability in design.

For widespread adoption, the studies recommend implementing EPR targets under the E-Waste (Management) Rules, 2022, with the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change leading the charge, and establishing a Circular Solar Taskforce under the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy to coordinate policy and industry efforts. A central solar inventory to pinpoint waste hotspots and encourage producer transparency in design are also proposed solutions to foster a sustainable, circular renewable energy transition in India. (ANI)

