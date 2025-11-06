Left Menu

Navigating Danger: The Rise of GPS Spoofing in Aviation

Aviation authorities are investigating an uptick in GPS interference incidents at Delhi airport, amidst global concerns over the dangers of navigation system manipulation. Data collection aims to understand and mitigate risks that could compromise aircraft safety in congested or conflict-heavy airspaces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 19:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is proactively gathering data on recent GPS interference incidents at Delhi airport. This initiative comes amid heightened concerns over the safety risks posed by such incidents to navigation systems.

Interference and spoofing of GPS, which manipulates navigation systems through false signals, have been reported more frequently in recent weeks. These incidents, noted by the DGCA, involve both domestic and international flights and pose a critical safety challenge in the country's busiest aviation hub.

Global bodies like the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) are addressing these issues, emphasizing the need for robust navigation technologies and standardized protocols to ensure safety in increasingly congested and conflict-prone airspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

