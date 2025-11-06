Navigating Danger: The Rise of GPS Spoofing in Aviation

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is proactively gathering data on recent GPS interference incidents at Delhi airport. This initiative comes amid heightened concerns over the safety risks posed by such incidents to navigation systems.

Interference and spoofing of GPS, which manipulates navigation systems through false signals, have been reported more frequently in recent weeks. These incidents, noted by the DGCA, involve both domestic and international flights and pose a critical safety challenge in the country's busiest aviation hub.

Global bodies like the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and the International Air Transport Association (IATA) are addressing these issues, emphasizing the need for robust navigation technologies and standardized protocols to ensure safety in increasingly congested and conflict-prone airspaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)