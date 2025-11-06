Road Revitalization: Kartikeya Sharma's Push for Panchkula Infrastructure Repair

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma met with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, on Thursday to address critical road infrastructure issues in Panchkula district. The discussions were primarily focused on the dire state of several key highways in the region.

The Pinjore-Nalagarh stretch of NH-105, highlighted as a significant industrial corridor, was pointed out by Sharma due to its severely damaged condition, causing challenging driving conditions near Pinjore and Sukhomajri.

Additionally, Sharma emphasized the need for immediate action regarding the inadequate lighting on the Mauli-Bagwali section of NH-344 and the safety concerns for homes affected by the construction of the Himalayan Expressway. Gadkari assured that these concerns would be swiftly addressed with a focus on public safety.

