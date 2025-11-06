Dollar's Decline Amid U.S. Labor Market Struggles and BOE Rate Decision
The U.S. dollar fell for the second day as weak labor market data spurred rate cut expectations. Sterling rose after the Bank of England held rates steady. Economic data absence due to the government shutdown and AI-induced layoffs in industries increased investor concerns, impacting currency movements.
The U.S. dollar continued its downward trajectory for a second day on Thursday, following weak labor market data that amplified expectations for a rate cut later this year.
Sterling climbed after the Bank of England maintained interest rates, a move forecasted ahead of the budget later this month. Meanwhile, data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas revealed over 150,000 job cuts by U.S.-based employers in October, the highest monthly reduction in two decades, as industries integrate AI and cut costs.
Investor attention is heightened due to the absence of official U.S. data amid the government shutdown. The dollar's slide follows a rally spurred by the Federal Reserve's stance on rate cuts, amidst persistent inflation and policy maker disagreement.
