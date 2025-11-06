Left Menu

Dollar's Decline Amid U.S. Labor Market Struggles and BOE Rate Decision

The U.S. dollar fell for the second day as weak labor market data spurred rate cut expectations. Sterling rose after the Bank of England held rates steady. Economic data absence due to the government shutdown and AI-induced layoffs in industries increased investor concerns, impacting currency movements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:03 IST
Dollar's Decline Amid U.S. Labor Market Struggles and BOE Rate Decision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar continued its downward trajectory for a second day on Thursday, following weak labor market data that amplified expectations for a rate cut later this year.

Sterling climbed after the Bank of England maintained interest rates, a move forecasted ahead of the budget later this month. Meanwhile, data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas revealed over 150,000 job cuts by U.S.-based employers in October, the highest monthly reduction in two decades, as industries integrate AI and cut costs.

Investor attention is heightened due to the absence of official U.S. data amid the government shutdown. The dollar's slide follows a rally spurred by the Federal Reserve's stance on rate cuts, amidst persistent inflation and policy maker disagreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crisis in Darfur: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolds

Crisis in Darfur: A Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolds

 Global
2
Chile Eyes 2025 Endgame for India Trade Pact

Chile Eyes 2025 Endgame for India Trade Pact

 India
3
Businessman's Arrest in West Bengal Sand Scandal

Businessman's Arrest in West Bengal Sand Scandal

 India
4
Sports Legends Unite to Propel NWSL Growth

Sports Legends Unite to Propel NWSL Growth

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025