Railway Protest Disrupts Evening Commute at CSMT

Union protests at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus brought local train services to a standstill for nearly an hour on Thursday evening. The disruption was in response to an FIR filed against two engineers following a tragic accident in Mumbra.

Union representatives from the National Railway Mazdoor Union and Central Railway Mazdoor Union voiced their dissent, demanding the FIR be revoked. Train services resumed after senior officials promised to address the issue with state authorities.

The incident fueled commuter frustration as the absence of suburban services during rush hour led to overcrowded stations on Central Railway's mainline and harbour corridors. Despite the resumption of trains, delays persisted, prompting some passengers to seek alternative transportation.

