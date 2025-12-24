Left Menu

Sterling Soars Amid Thin Pre-Christmas Trading

The pound reached a three-month high against a weaker dollar and its strongest point in two months against the euro. Trading was thin ahead of Christmas, influenced by last week's Bank of England meeting. The BoE cut interest rates, hinting at a slower pace of future reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 24-12-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 17:07 IST
Sterling Soars Amid Thin Pre-Christmas Trading
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The pound showcased strength as it hit a three-month peak against a softer dollar and saw its firmest standing against the euro in two months.

On Wednesday, early trading saw sterling inch up to $1.35335, its highest since mid-September, although it later stabilized just below this mark.

With the Christmas holidays nearing, many traders were absent, leading to thin trading. The market was still reacting to last week's Bank of England meeting, where a decision to cut interest rates hinted at potential slower rate reductions in the future, providing continued support for the pound against other currencies, especially the dollar.

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025