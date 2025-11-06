Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble: European Markets React to Economic Uncertainty

European stock markets fell, driven by a sharp decline in technology stocks amid disappointing economic data and mixed earnings. The STOXX 600 index dropped 0.7%, with investors cautious about the future. Healthcare saw gains, while companies like Legrand and Commerzbank faced setbacks. DHL and Zalando reported positive growth.

European stocks experienced a downturn on Thursday, primarily due to a steep drop in technology shares. Investors grappled with a mix of earnings reports and underwhelming economic indicators, casting doubt on recovery prospects.

The STOXX 600 index fell by 0.7% to 567.9 points as unexpected Eurozone retail sales declines disrupted hopes for a consumption-driven recovery. "A storm seems to be brewing, and investors are treading cautiously," remarked Nick Saunders, CEO of Webull UK, highlighting concerns over tech stock valuations.

Healthcare stocks bucked the trend, with Novo Nordisk and AstraZeneca making gains. Other sectors, like electrical equipment, saw declines, with companies such as Legrand experiencing notable setbacks. Meanwhile, Zalando and DHL capitalized on growth opportunities, contrasting with the more subdued performance of others like Commerzbank.

