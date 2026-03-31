NDA alliance has only one objective of 'stalling' TN's growth, alleges DMK chief Stalin in Tiruvarur.
PTI | Tiruvarur | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:31 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:31 IST
- Country:
- India
NDA alliance has only one objective of 'stalling' TN's growth, alleges DMK chief Stalin in Tiruvarur.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- DMK
- NDA
- Stalin
- Tamil Nadu
- politics
- Tiruvarur
- growth
- development
- governance
- controversy
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NDA in TN to lose, polls a fight between Tamil Nadu and Delhi-NDA, alleges CM Stalin in Tiruvarur.