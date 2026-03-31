Left Menu

PhysicsWallah's Record-Breaking Growth at Vishwas Diwas

PhysicsWallah achieves 36% growth in revenue, amassing Rs 205 crore in 20 days during 'Vishwas Diwas'. The event attracted 34 lakh students. There's a notable 4.39 lakh enrolments, marking a 21% hike. Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari expresses strong confidence in surpassing targets with enhanced early conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 19:37 IST
PhysicsWallah's Record-Breaking Growth at Vishwas Diwas
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Edtech company PhysicsWallah reported remarkable growth, recording a 36% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 205 crore in just 20 days of launching new online batches. This significant uptick was announced on Tuesday as part of the firm's Vishwas Diwas celebration.

This fifth edition of the event attracted over 34 lakh students, spanning social media platforms across every Indian state, according to the company's statement. The event marks an impressive record for PhysicsWallah, showcasing its innovative approach to online education.

With 4.39 lakh enrolments, including students from 1,579 new pin codes, PhysicsWallah demonstrates a 21% increase over last year. Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari emphasized the company's confidence in its growth trajectory, spurred by early conversions and improved unit economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mindspace Business Parks REIT Expands Footprint with Major Chennai Acquisition

Mindspace Business Parks REIT Expands Footprint with Major Chennai Acquisiti...

 India
2
BJP Unveils Chargesheet Against DMK in Tamil Nadu's Pivotal Election Battle

BJP Unveils Chargesheet Against DMK in Tamil Nadu's Pivotal Election Battle

 India
3
Lebanon Braces for Long-Term Displacement Amid Ongoing Conflict

Lebanon Braces for Long-Term Displacement Amid Ongoing Conflict

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire Erupts at Russian Petrochemicals Plant

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Fire Erupts at Russian Petrochemicals Plant

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI is scaling fast, but ethics and governance are struggling to keep up

Why AI still struggles to build real-world logistics models without human help

Teachers still resist AI despite training: Here's the missing link

Can AI fix broken healthcare? New study says system must treat the whole human

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026