PhysicsWallah's Record-Breaking Growth at Vishwas Diwas

Edtech company PhysicsWallah reported remarkable growth, recording a 36% increase in revenue, reaching Rs 205 crore in just 20 days of launching new online batches. This significant uptick was announced on Tuesday as part of the firm's Vishwas Diwas celebration.

This fifth edition of the event attracted over 34 lakh students, spanning social media platforms across every Indian state, according to the company's statement. The event marks an impressive record for PhysicsWallah, showcasing its innovative approach to online education.

With 4.39 lakh enrolments, including students from 1,579 new pin codes, PhysicsWallah demonstrates a 21% increase over last year. Co-founder Prateek Maheshwari emphasized the company's confidence in its growth trajectory, spurred by early conversions and improved unit economics.

(With inputs from agencies.)