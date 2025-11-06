Left Menu

Drone Sightings Disrupt Gothenburg Airport Operations

Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport, Sweden's second-largest, temporarily closed due to drone sightings. These incidents, part of a trend across Europe, have been blamed on hybrid warfare by Russia. Swedish police are investigating the latest disruption, and the airspace remains closed until further notice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 23:51 IST
Drone Sightings Disrupt Gothenburg Airport Operations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Operations at Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport on Sweden's west coast came to a halt on Thursday following sightings of drones in the area, according to authorities.

The incidents are part of a wider trend of drone-related disruptions affecting European airports, allegedly linked to hybrid warfare tactics attributed to Russia, though Moscow denies involvement.

Police received the sighting report at 1641 GMT and are currently investigating on the ground. Meanwhile, airport operator Swedavia confirms that the airspace will stay closed until further investigations are completed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Ex-Servicemen Conference

Uttarakhand Celebrates Silver Jubilee with Ex-Servicemen Conference

 India
2
Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against School in Shooting Incident

Virginia Teacher Wins $10 Million Lawsuit Against School in Shooting Inciden...

 Global
3
PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's Inspiration

PM Modi Applauds India's Triumph in Women's World Cup - A Champion Squad's I...

 India
4
U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

U.S. Military Presence in Damascus: A New Chapter in Syria-Israel Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025