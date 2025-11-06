Drone Sightings Disrupt Gothenburg Airport Operations

Operations at Gothenburg-Landvetter Airport on Sweden's west coast came to a halt on Thursday following sightings of drones in the area, according to authorities.

The incidents are part of a wider trend of drone-related disruptions affecting European airports, allegedly linked to hybrid warfare tactics attributed to Russia, though Moscow denies involvement.

Police received the sighting report at 1641 GMT and are currently investigating on the ground. Meanwhile, airport operator Swedavia confirms that the airspace will stay closed until further investigations are completed.

