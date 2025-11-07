Shutdown Chaos: Airlines Scramble Amidst Flight Reductions

Amidst the longest government shutdown in history, U.S. airlines are grappling with significant flight reductions ordered by the Trump administration. The directive, targeting major airports, stems from a shortage of air traffic controllers. Airlines anticipate up to 1,800 daily cancellations starting Friday, potentially impacting hundreds of thousands of travelers.

With travel demand currently low, airlines have a better chance to rebook passengers and are employing strategies like using bigger planes to mitigate disruption. Analysts note that if the shutdown ends before the busy Thanksgiving period, financial impacts on airlines may remain modest.

The directive affects both domestic and some cargo services, prompting a mix of flexibility and anxiety among travelers. Major carriers are offering options to reschedule or cancel trips, while passengers inundate social media to clarify plans. The aviation industry continues to appeal for a swift resolution to the political stalemate underpinning the shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)