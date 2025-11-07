Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport encountered a significant technical problem in its Air Traffic Control system on Friday. This malfunction led to a cascade of flight delays at one of the globe's most bustling aviation hubs.

Prominent airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet experienced operational disruptions. As a result, passengers faced longer wait times, and the overall functionality of airport services was compromised.

Flightradar24 reported numerous delayed flights, with the average departure time extending by 55 minutes. A source disclosed to Reuters that the problem initially arose on Thursday evening, affecting approximately 25 flights. The Airports Authority of India has yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)