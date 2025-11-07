Left Menu

Technical Glitch Disrupts Delhi Airport Operations

A technical issue in the Air Traffic Control system led to significant flight delays at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, affecting top airlines like IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet. This disruption, noted by Flightradar24, delayed many flights, with an average departure delay of 55 minutes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 09:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 09:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport encountered a significant technical problem in its Air Traffic Control system on Friday. This malfunction led to a cascade of flight delays at one of the globe's most bustling aviation hubs.

Prominent airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, and SpiceJet experienced operational disruptions. As a result, passengers faced longer wait times, and the overall functionality of airport services was compromised.

Flightradar24 reported numerous delayed flights, with the average departure time extending by 55 minutes. A source disclosed to Reuters that the problem initially arose on Thursday evening, affecting approximately 25 flights. The Airports Authority of India has yet to issue an official statement regarding the situation.

