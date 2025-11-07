China's Powerful Maritime Leap with Fujian Aircraft Carrier

China made a significant milestone in naval power with the commissioning of its latest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, at an official ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping. State broadcaster CCTV reported this landmark event occurred Wednesday at a military port in Sanya, located in the southern region of Hainan province.

The Fujian stands out as a technological marvel, being China's first aircraft carrier designed domestically from the ground up. This third carrier in the nation's fleet features cutting-edge technology including a flat flight deck and electromagnetic catapults, positioning it as a formidable naval asset.

These advancements render the Fujian potentially more powerful than its predecessors, which were Russian-designed. This move signifies China's strategic advancement in maritime defense, showcasing its growing capabilities in naval innovation and self-reliance.

