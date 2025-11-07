Left Menu

China's Powerful Maritime Leap with Fujian Aircraft Carrier

China's President Xi Jinping celebrated the addition of the Fujian, an indigenously designed aircraft carrier, into the nation's naval fleet. The Fujian, China's third carrier, boasts advanced features such as a flat flight deck and electromagnetic catapults, enhancing its capabilities over previous Russian-designed models.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:43 IST
China's Powerful Maritime Leap with Fujian Aircraft Carrier
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

China made a significant milestone in naval power with the commissioning of its latest aircraft carrier, the Fujian, at an official ceremony attended by President Xi Jinping. State broadcaster CCTV reported this landmark event occurred Wednesday at a military port in Sanya, located in the southern region of Hainan province.

The Fujian stands out as a technological marvel, being China's first aircraft carrier designed domestically from the ground up. This third carrier in the nation's fleet features cutting-edge technology including a flat flight deck and electromagnetic catapults, positioning it as a formidable naval asset.

These advancements render the Fujian potentially more powerful than its predecessors, which were Russian-designed. This move signifies China's strategic advancement in maritime defense, showcasing its growing capabilities in naval innovation and self-reliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Loss: Dallas Cowboy Marshawn Kneeland's Heartfelt Legacy

Tragic Loss: Dallas Cowboy Marshawn Kneeland's Heartfelt Legacy

 Global
2
Sabarimala Gold Theft: Arrests Made as Calls for Central Probe Intensify

Sabarimala Gold Theft: Arrests Made as Calls for Central Probe Intensify

 India
3
Cricket Triumph: Celebrating Shree Charani's World Cup Victory

Cricket Triumph: Celebrating Shree Charani's World Cup Victory

 India
4
SIT Arrest Temple Commissioner in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

SIT Arrest Temple Commissioner in Sabarimala Gold Theft Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025