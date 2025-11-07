Left Menu

Indian Stocks Slide Amid Global Uncertainty and Trade Deal Dilemmas

Indian stock markets faced a continued selling trend, with major indices nearly falling by 1% due to weak investor sentiment and unclear progress on the India-US trade deal. Factors like global market pressures and the absence of strong domestic cues contributed to the decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:43 IST
BSE Building (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian stock markets continued their downward spiral on Friday, with both major indices extending weekly losses and nearly slipping by 1% in the wake of sustained weak investor sentiment and ambiguities surrounding the India-US trade negotiations. The Nifty 50 index opened at 25,433.80, marking a decrease of 75.90 points or 0.30%, whereas the BSE Sensex began at 83,150.15, dropping by 160.86 points or 0.19%.

Experts highlight external factors alongside the lack of compelling domestic signals as key drivers of this ongoing pressure. Ajay Bagga, a Banking and Market Expert, noted the directionless state of the Indian markets. "While President Trump's anticipated visit raises hopes for a trade deal, many serious issues remain unresolved, as stated recently by the Indian Trade Minister," Bagga told ANI.

The selling pressure was evident across broader market indices, with the Nifty 100, Nifty Midcap 100, and Nifty Smallcap 100 all witnessing declines. Most sectoral indices traded in negative territory, excluding a marginal gain observed in Nifty Pharma. Meanwhile, the Groww IPO received a robust response from both institutional and retail investors, getting subscribed by 1.6 times on its second day, as the Studds IPO awaited its market debut.

Globally, subdued US markets—hampered by AI valuation concerns and a persistent government shutdown affecting flight operations—continued to cast a shadow. Asian markets, led by Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's KOSPI, mirrored Wall Street's weakness, although Singapore's Straits Times managed slight gains. The convergence of global uncertainties, unresolved trade talks, and persistent external headwinds continues to dampen investor confidence in Indian equities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

