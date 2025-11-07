India-UAE Real Estate Partnership: NBCC and Pantheon Development Join Forces
NBCC (India) Ltd. and Pantheon Elysee Real Estate Development have signed an MoU to co-develop residential and mixed-use projects. The partnership aims to blend NBCC's EPC expertise with Pantheon's innovative luxury living approaches, strengthening India-UAE economic ties through collaborative real estate and infrastructure ventures.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
In a strategic development, NBCC (India) Ltd. has formalized a partnership with Pantheon Elysee Real Estate Development LLC, aiming to bolster India–UAE economic relations. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies a merger of NBCC's extensive engineering expertise with Pantheon's forward-thinking real estate innovation.
Pantheon will spearhead project ideation, financing, and market expansion, while NBCC will deliver engineering, procurement, and construction expertise. This collaboration seeks to co-develop substantial projects in the residential, hospitality, and community sectors throughout the Emirates.
NBCC's Chairman, Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy, highlighted the partnership's potential to enhance India's engineering prowess within the UAE real estate market. Pantheon's founder, Mr. Kalpesh Kinariwala, emphasized the blend of NBCC's capabilities with their design-driven ethos to offer sustainable and luxurious living solutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Strategic Talks: Samsung and Mercedes Benz Eye New Partnership Deals
KP Green Engineering's Profit Skyrockets: A 112% Surge in H1 FY26
Mumbai's Infamous Properties: Tiger Memon's Assets Set for Auction
Social Media Mourns the Loss of Travel Influencer Anunay Sood
Assam's ASDMA Launches 'SMART AXOM' App and Unveils Strategic MoUs