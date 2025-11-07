Left Menu

India-UAE Real Estate Partnership: NBCC and Pantheon Development Join Forces

NBCC (India) Ltd. and Pantheon Elysee Real Estate Development have signed an MoU to co-develop residential and mixed-use projects. The partnership aims to blend NBCC's EPC expertise with Pantheon's innovative luxury living approaches, strengthening India-UAE economic ties through collaborative real estate and infrastructure ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 07-11-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 10:48 IST
India-UAE Real Estate Partnership: NBCC and Pantheon Development Join Forces
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a strategic development, NBCC (India) Ltd. has formalized a partnership with Pantheon Elysee Real Estate Development LLC, aiming to bolster India–UAE economic relations. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies a merger of NBCC's extensive engineering expertise with Pantheon's forward-thinking real estate innovation.

Pantheon will spearhead project ideation, financing, and market expansion, while NBCC will deliver engineering, procurement, and construction expertise. This collaboration seeks to co-develop substantial projects in the residential, hospitality, and community sectors throughout the Emirates.

NBCC's Chairman, Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy, highlighted the partnership's potential to enhance India's engineering prowess within the UAE real estate market. Pantheon's founder, Mr. Kalpesh Kinariwala, emphasized the blend of NBCC's capabilities with their design-driven ethos to offer sustainable and luxurious living solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Links 1937 Verse Removal in 'Vande Mataram' to India's Partition

PM Modi Links 1937 Verse Removal in 'Vande Mataram' to India's Partition

 India
2
Supreme Court Clears Pilot's Name in Air India Crash

Supreme Court Clears Pilot's Name in Air India Crash

 India
3
Tragic Loss in the NFL: Remembering Marshawn Kneeland

Tragic Loss in the NFL: Remembering Marshawn Kneeland

 Global
4
RBI's Balanced Approach: Navigating Growth with Caution and Courage

RBI's Balanced Approach: Navigating Growth with Caution and Courage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025