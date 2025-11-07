India-UAE Real Estate Partnership: NBCC and Pantheon Development Join Forces

In a strategic development, NBCC (India) Ltd. has formalized a partnership with Pantheon Elysee Real Estate Development LLC, aiming to bolster India–UAE economic relations. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signifies a merger of NBCC's extensive engineering expertise with Pantheon's forward-thinking real estate innovation.

Pantheon will spearhead project ideation, financing, and market expansion, while NBCC will deliver engineering, procurement, and construction expertise. This collaboration seeks to co-develop substantial projects in the residential, hospitality, and community sectors throughout the Emirates.

NBCC's Chairman, Shri K. P. Mahadevaswamy, highlighted the partnership's potential to enhance India's engineering prowess within the UAE real estate market. Pantheon's founder, Mr. Kalpesh Kinariwala, emphasized the blend of NBCC's capabilities with their design-driven ethos to offer sustainable and luxurious living solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)