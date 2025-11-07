Left Menu

China's Trade Struggles: Navigating Tariff Turmoil and Market Shifts

China's exports declined in October, notably to the US, amid ongoing trade tensions. However, a recent agreement between Trump and Xi may ease such tensions. Meanwhile, China is diversifying export markets and facing challenges from a domestic property downturn. Experts predict a potential export boost next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:43 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's export sector faced a setback in October as shipments to the United States fell by 25%, the government reported on Friday. Persisting trade tensions may feel respite after a recent agreement between Trump and Xi Jinping to de-escalate their ongoing trade war.

China's global exports dropped by 1.1% in October from a year earlier, following an 8.3% rise in September. This downturn has been partly attributed to a high base last year and ongoing trade challenges. Imports rose by 1% last month compared to the 7.4% growth experienced in September.

Efforts to diversify export markets to regions like Southeast Asia and Africa are underway, yet domestic challenges, such as a property sector downturn and weak consumption, loom. Experts forecast a potential increase in export volumes after the de-escalation agreement, with a significant boost expected next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

