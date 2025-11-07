Left Menu

Drone Disruptions: Belgium's Airports Targeted by Unidentified Aerial Vehicles

Drone sightings have disrupted airport operations in Belgium, causing flight cancellations and diversions. Officials are concerned about potential 'hybrid warfare,' with Russia denying involvement. This week's incidents follow similar disruptions at other European airports, prompting Belgium to hold an emergency meeting to address the escalating issue.

07-11-2025
Flights at Liege Airport in Belgium were temporarily halted after drones were spotted, marking the second such disruption within a week. According to national news agency Belga, the skeyes air traffic control service reported the incident on Friday.

Earlier in the week, sightings of drones over airports in Brussels and Liege prompted multiple incoming flights to be diverted and several scheduled departures to be grounded. This pattern of drone activity is part of a broader trend, with similar occurrences causing significant disruptions across Europe in recent months.

In response to these incidents, attributed by some officials to potential 'hybrid warfare' tactics, the Belgian government convened an emergency meeting on Thursday. The meeting involved key government ministers and security chiefs to address what the country's defense minister termed a coordinated attack, though Russia has denied any involvement in the incidents.

