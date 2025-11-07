Drone Disruptions: Belgium's Airports Targeted by Unidentified Aerial Vehicles

Flights at Liege Airport in Belgium were temporarily halted after drones were spotted, marking the second such disruption within a week. According to national news agency Belga, the skeyes air traffic control service reported the incident on Friday.

Earlier in the week, sightings of drones over airports in Brussels and Liege prompted multiple incoming flights to be diverted and several scheduled departures to be grounded. This pattern of drone activity is part of a broader trend, with similar occurrences causing significant disruptions across Europe in recent months.

In response to these incidents, attributed by some officials to potential 'hybrid warfare' tactics, the Belgian government convened an emergency meeting on Thursday. The meeting involved key government ministers and security chiefs to address what the country's defense minister termed a coordinated attack, though Russia has denied any involvement in the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)