Left Menu

Guardrails in IPO Valuation: A Call for Enhanced Investor Protection

Sebi's Kamlesh Varshney discusses the need for protective measures in IPO valuations to safeguard retail investors' interests, emphasizing proper and efficient valuation by anchor investors. While avoiding direct intervention, Sebi considers future guidelines for corporate arrangements and aligns with other regulators to address valuation issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 14:29 IST
Guardrails in IPO Valuation: A Call for Enhanced Investor Protection
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Sebi's whole-time member, Kamlesh Varshney, has highlighted the need for protective measures in the valuation of initial public offerings (IPOs) to safeguard retail investors' interests. He emphasized conducting valuations by anchor investors properly and efficiently without direct regulatory intervention.

Varshney's comments came during a recent corporate governance summit, where he acknowledged that while the market regulator stepping away from capital issue control is correct, the focus remains on ensuring valuations are effectively handled. Past cases, like Nykaa, Paytm, and Lenskart's IPOs, have raised concerns about inflated valuations.

Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey clarified that they will not determine IPO valuations. Varshney proposed considering guidelines for corporate arrangements valuations, similar to transfer pricing rules, indicating potential collaboration with other regulators like IBBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France's Wine Output Faces Another Challenging Year Amid Heatwaves and Drought

France's Wine Output Faces Another Challenging Year Amid Heatwaves and Droug...

 Global
2
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct and Media Manipulation

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of Electoral Misconduct and Media Manipulation

 India
3
Rising Culinary Stars: Transforming Delhi NCR's Food Scene

Rising Culinary Stars: Transforming Delhi NCR's Food Scene

 India
4
Delhi High Court Considers Furlough Plea in Historical Riots Case

Delhi High Court Considers Furlough Plea in Historical Riots Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025