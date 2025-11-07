Coke Buddy Revolutionizes India's Kirana Stores with AI-Driven Efficiency

India's bustling kirana stores are undergoing a transformation with the introduction of Coke Buddy, a cutting-edge, AI-enabled platform launched by Coca-Cola India. This digital tool is reshaping how store owners manage inventory and interact with consumers, offering efficiency and transparency in an ever-evolving retail landscape.

Coke Buddy has quickly scaled up since its debut, boasting use by over 10 lakh retailers and recording a surge in engagement and repeat orders. The app simplifies operations for store owners such as Aditya Arora and Pradeep, providing easy access to product orders, updates, and AI-backed suggestions, ultimately enhancing business growth.

Beyond convenience, Coke Buddy offers retailers real-time notifications on promotions and new launches, ensuring they never miss an opportunity to optimize their stock. As Vice President Ambuj Deo Singh remarks, the platform empowers kirana stores, ensuring that Coca-Cola beverages remain readily available to consumers anytime, anywhere.

