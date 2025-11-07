Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Apparel Exporters Demand Colombo Port Reforms

Sri Lanka's apparel exporters, represented by the Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF), are demanding urgent reforms at Colombo port, citing inefficiencies causing loss of regional competitiveness. They highlight how delays at the port have led to shipping lines bypassing Colombo, affecting timely deliveries and increasing production costs.

  • Sri Lanka

The Joint Apparel Association Forum (JAAF), representing Sri Lanka's apparel exporters, has issued a demand for immediate reforms at the Colombo port, claiming inefficiencies are costing traders their competitive edge in the region. The group highlighted issues like slow vessel turnaround times and inadequate coordination.

While ports in India, Singapore, and Dubai integrate digital systems for seamless operations, Colombo's outdated processes lead to delays. JAAF pointed out that several shipping lines have recently bypassed Colombo, causing significant disruptions, especially for manufacturers working on tight schedules who face increased costs due to these delays.

JAAF urges the Sri Lankan government to prioritize operational reforms, including digital pre-clearance and improved cargo tracking. The call for action follows the imposition of a new 20% tariff on Sri Lankan exports to the US, tightening the pressure on the island's apparel industry amid global competition.

