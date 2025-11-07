Umed Kumar's Triumph at Dilip Tirkey Invitational 2025

In a remarkable showcase of precision and resilience, Umed Kumar clinched the championship title at the Dilip Tirkey Invitational 2025 in New Delhi, a highlight on the Professional Golf Tour of India calendar.

After a grueling three-day contest, Kumar delivered an impressive final round of 71, achieving an aggregate score of 208, finishing eight under par. His strategic gameplay and confident putting enabled him to surpass fellow competitor Kushal Singh, who also ended with the same total but came second due to countback. Chandarjeet Yadav secured third place with a score of 209, while Sanjeev Kumar (L) and Divesh Rana followed closely, tying for fourth at 211. The intense competition maintained the suspense, enthralling the audience as top Indian golfers vied for supremacy.

Reflecting on his accomplishment, Umed Kumar expressed, "This victory holds significant value for me. The field was challenging, and maintaining consistency over the rounds was key. I'm thankful to the PGTI, my coaches, and family for their enduring support. It inspires me to strive harder for future competitions." Kumar's triumph bolsters his standing in the PGTI Order of Merit, solidifying his position as a promising contender in Indian golf.

The attention now turns to Chandigarh, where the Trident Open 2025 is scheduled from November 11 to 14 at the Chandigarh Golf Club. With a substantial prize fund of INR 1 crore, this forthcoming tournament is set to attract premier players, ensuring another thrilling week of golfing action. The spotlight remains on Kumar, as he aims to extend his successful streak into the season's closing stages.

