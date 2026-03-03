Governor's Warm Holi Greetings to Punjab and Chandigarh

Punjab Governor and Chandigarh Administrator Gulab Chand Kataria extended warm Holi greetings to the people on Tuesday. Recognizing Holi as a harbinger of spring, Kataria emphasized the festival's symbolism as the victory of good over evil.

The governor encouraged citizens to embrace the mystic charm and fragrance of spring, urging them to celebrate Holi by strengthening social harmony and spreading joy, delight, hope, and happiness in Punjab and Chandigarh.

He appealed for the celebration to embody true amity, mutual love, goodwill, and brotherhood, highlighting the festival's power to unite communities in a spirit of camaraderie.

