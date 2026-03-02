Left Menu

Bomb Hoaxes Sweep Punjab and Chandigarh: A Rising Concern

The regional passport office in Chandigarh received a bomb threat email, prompting evacuations and anti-sabotage checks. Similar threats have affected schools in Punjab and government buildings, all turning out to be hoaxes. Authorities conducted thorough searches to ensure safety, reflecting a worrying trend in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The regional passport office in Chandigarh was the latest target of a bomb threat email, leading to immediate evacuations and comprehensive anti-sabotage operations, according to police sources.

No suspicious items were discovered, but the incident is part of a concerning pattern, as two schools in Jalandhar experienced similar threats earlier the same day, both of which proved to be hoaxes.

These scare tactics have been recurrent in the region, with prior incidents occurring in Chandigarh, Amritsar, and other areas, prompting rigorous checks to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

