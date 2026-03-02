Bomb Hoaxes Sweep Punjab and Chandigarh: A Rising Concern

The regional passport office in Chandigarh was the latest target of a bomb threat email, leading to immediate evacuations and comprehensive anti-sabotage operations, according to police sources.

No suspicious items were discovered, but the incident is part of a concerning pattern, as two schools in Jalandhar experienced similar threats earlier the same day, both of which proved to be hoaxes.

These scare tactics have been recurrent in the region, with prior incidents occurring in Chandigarh, Amritsar, and other areas, prompting rigorous checks to ensure public safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)