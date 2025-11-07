Desco Infratech Limited: Paving the Way for Strong H2 Growth

Surat, November 5, 2025 - Desco Infratech Limited (BSE: 544387) has unveiled its unaudited financial results for the half year ending September 30, 2025, showcasing substantial corporate advancement. Despite a temporary cash flow mismatch due to strategic investments and working capital deployments, Desco is optimistic about accelerating growth in the coming months.

The company's financial health remains solid, buoyed by amplified execution momentum, robust banking partnerships, and steady conversion of its ample order book. Revenue soared by 85.74%, with EBITDA increasing by 80.96%, underscoring Desco's dynamic operational model. Furthermore, a favorable debt-to-equity ratio heralds conservative fiscal management.

Desco's path forward features strategic measures to enhance liquidity and operational efficiency, with significant high-margin projects entering critical implementation phases. The management foresees double-digit topline growth bolstered by financial prudence and strategic business expansions, paving the way for enduring success.