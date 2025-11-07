Left Menu

Sterling Stumbles: Anticipated BoE Moves Add Pressure

Sterling faced its third consecutive weekly decline against the dollar and euro, influenced by the Bank of England's rate decision. A narrow vote signaled potential December rate cuts, while an anticipated fiscal tightening package in the government's Autumn Statement could provide BoE more easing room next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 15:59 IST
Sterling Stumbles: Anticipated BoE Moves Add Pressure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Sterling experienced its third straight weekly drop against the dollar and euro, as the Bank of England's rate decision and upcoming government budget announcement weighed on investor sentiment. A narrow vote by the BoE suggested a potential rate cut in December, increasing market volatility expectations.

The Bank of England held interest rates steady, defying expectations from a minority of analysts hoping for a rate cut. Anticipated fiscal tightening in the Autumn Statement is expected to give the BoE more room for easing next year, amid a backdrop of a strengthening dollar.

Traders bet on an imminent BoE rate cut following a tight vote, as sterling dipped 0.27% against the dollar and 0.50% over the week. The euro gained against sterling, with predictions of further pound weakness should inflation slow. With the budget looming, market speculations continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets CM Devendra Fadnavis amid allegations against his son Parth Pawar in controversial Pune land deal.

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar meets CM Devendra Fadnavis amid allegations aga...

 India
2
BRICS Forum: A New Chapter in Global Urban Collaboration

BRICS Forum: A New Chapter in Global Urban Collaboration

 Russia
3
Brazil's Climate Commitment in Question: Deforestation vs. Development

Brazil's Climate Commitment in Question: Deforestation vs. Development

 Global
4
Tempo Gutted in Gandhi Nagar Blaze

Tempo Gutted in Gandhi Nagar Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025