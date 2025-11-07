Sterling Stumbles as Expectations Mount for BoE Rate Cut
Sterling is headed for a third consecutive weekly loss against the dollar and euro as the Bank of England's rate decision disappoints. Investors anticipate a December rate cut due to a tight BoE vote and expected fiscal tightening measures in the upcoming Autumn Statement.
Sterling faced its third consecutive weekly loss against both the dollar and the euro, as the Bank of England's recent rate decision fell short of dovish expectations. Investors are particularly focused on a potential rate cut in December, following a narrow vote and comments suggesting that BoE Governor Andrew Bailey might soon advocate for easing.
The BoE's decision to hold rates surprised those who anticipated a 25-basis-point cut. Markets are now bracing for significant fiscal tightening measures in the upcoming Autumn Statement, potentially paving the way for the BoE to lower rates further in 2026. Meanwhile, the US dollar gained modestly despite mixed signals from the Federal Reserve and ongoing concerns about the US economy.
As sterling fell by 0.27% to $1.3105, market analysts, including Lee Hardman of MUFG, predicted further pound depreciation against the euro towards year-end. Global forex strategies, such as those by Chris Turner at ING, suggest that the euro will find robust support around 0.8760 pence, with expectations for lower short-term rates and a weaker pound into the forthcoming Budget release.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Experts Predict December Rate Cut by Bank of England
Dollar's Dance with Global Currencies: Rate Cut Prospects Stir Markets
Mexico Takes Cautious Steps with Interest Rate Cut Amid Inflation Woes
GST rate cut-driven demand to unleash virtuous investment cycle, speed up growth: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Dollar Dominates Amid Fed Rate Cut Uncertainty