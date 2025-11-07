Left Menu

Prerna Arora Strengthens Zee Studios Partnership with New Pan-India Film

Producer Prerna Arora celebrates her flourishing collaboration with Zee Studios, expressing gratitude for their support. With their upcoming ambitious project set in a mythological universe, Arora looks forward to further expanding her cinematic vision. The film enters pre-production ahead of its April 26 floor date.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 17:00 IST
Prerna Arora signs her third film with Zee Studios -- an ambitious Pan-India mythological World. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi, India - November 7: Producer Prerna Arora has expressed her gratitude to Zee Studios for being the cornerstone of her career, beginning with her film 'Rustom' alongside Akshay Kumar. As they embark on a recent collaboration named 'Jatadhara,' their professional bond has only grown stronger, providing a solid foundation for meaningful cinema expansion.

Arora acknowledges the creative freedom and vision she has discovered while working with Zee Studios and highlights the influential role of Umesh Bansal, CEO of Zee Studios. Bansal's commitment to storytelling that resonates with wider audiences has been a driving force behind their fulfilling collaborative processes.

Arora is gearing up for an ambitious Pan-India film, venturing into a grand mythological universe. The project is currently in pre-production and is set to commence filming by April 26. Arora's enthusiasm is palpable as she anticipates a new chapter with Zee Studios.

(With inputs from agencies.)

