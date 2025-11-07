Left Menu

India Unveils Ambitious Circular Economy Roadmap with NCEF 3

The Confederation of Indian Industry launched the National Circular Economy Framework Edition 3 at the 10th International Conference on Waste to Worth Technologies. The framework, aimed at advancing India's transition to a circular economy, provides actionable pathways and targets for sustainability across various sectors, emphasizing collaboration and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:23 IST
  India
  • India

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) unveiled its National Circular Economy Framework Edition 3 (NCEF 3) at the 10th International Conference on Waste to Worth Technologies in New Delhi. Key stakeholders gathered to discuss India's shift towards a circular economy, marking a pivotal step in resource-efficient growth.

NCEF 3 introduces an expanded strategy addressing 20 priority materials, aiming to push India towards a resource-secure future. The new framework aligns with national initiatives like Atmanirbhar Bharat and sets clear targets for 2030, urging industry and government collaboration to achieve circularity.

Keynote speakers, including ministers and industry leaders, highlighted the importance of waste management and innovation as drivers of the circular economy. As a blueprint for sustainable growth, NCEF 3 is set to lead India's transition over the next decade.

