Left Menu

Rajputana Industries Surges Ahead: Reports Robust H1FY26 Results

Rajputana Industries Limited has reported impressive financial growth in H1FY26, with total income increasing by 29.19% and net profit rising by 33.10%. The company's focus on integrated, recycling-based operations and plans for expansion into value-added conductors aim to meet growing global demand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 07-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 18:35 IST
Rajputana Industries Surges Ahead: Reports Robust H1FY26 Results
Rajputana Industries Posts 47% YoY Jump in EBITDA to INR 13 Cr. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a noteworthy financial disclosure, Rajputana Industries Limited (NSE: RAJINDLTD), a prominent player in the non-ferrous metal products sector, has unveiled its un-audited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026.

During H1FY26, the company achieved a total income of ₹333.02 crores, marking a year-on-year growth of 29.19%. Furthermore, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) reached ₹12.84 crores, reflecting a 46.80% growth compared to the previous year. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 46% to ₹7.28 crores, while net profit climbed to ₹5.41 crores, a 33.10% rise.

Shivani Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director of Rajputana Industries, attributed the encouraging financial performance to the company's strong operational model, improved efficiency, and demand across various metal products. The industry's positive momentum, fueled by sectors like electric mobility and renewable energy, is expected to bolster future growth as the company expands its production capabilities and global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Afreximbank Fuels Angola's Fertiliser Future with $1.3B Loan

Afreximbank Fuels Angola's Fertiliser Future with $1.3B Loan

 Botswana
2
Nasscom Applauds India's AI Governance Guidelines for Innovation-Centric Approach

Nasscom Applauds India's AI Governance Guidelines for Innovation-Centric App...

 India
3
Rachel Reeves' New Budget Proposals: Tax Overhaul in the UK

Rachel Reeves' New Budget Proposals: Tax Overhaul in the UK

 Global
4
270 Indians Repatriated from Thailand Post-Myanmar Cybercrime Raid

270 Indians Repatriated from Thailand Post-Myanmar Cybercrime Raid

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025