Rajputana Industries Surges Ahead: Reports Robust H1FY26 Results

In a noteworthy financial disclosure, Rajputana Industries Limited (NSE: RAJINDLTD), a prominent player in the non-ferrous metal products sector, has unveiled its un-audited financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026.

During H1FY26, the company achieved a total income of ₹333.02 crores, marking a year-on-year growth of 29.19%. Furthermore, the Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) reached ₹12.84 crores, reflecting a 46.80% growth compared to the previous year. The Profit Before Tax (PBT) increased by 46% to ₹7.28 crores, while net profit climbed to ₹5.41 crores, a 33.10% rise.

Shivani Shaikh, Chairman and Managing Director of Rajputana Industries, attributed the encouraging financial performance to the company's strong operational model, improved efficiency, and demand across various metal products. The industry's positive momentum, fueled by sectors like electric mobility and renewable energy, is expected to bolster future growth as the company expands its production capabilities and global reach.

(With inputs from agencies.)