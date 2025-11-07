Nykaa's Stellar Q2 Performance Shines Bright with Multifold Profit Growth

FSN E-Commerce, the driving force behind fashion and beauty giant Nykaa, has reported a staggering rise in its consolidated net profit, soaring to Rs 34.4 crore in the latest September quarter. This upswing marks a remarkable leap from the Rs 10.04 crore profit recorded in the same period last year.

In line with the company's strategic growth blueprint, Nykaa's revenue from operations surged by 25.13%, amassing Rs 2,345.98 crore. The brand's consolidated Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) flourished, witnessing a 30% hike year-over-year, translating to an impressive Rs 4,744 crore.

Nykaa CEO Falguni Nayar attributed this robust growth trajectory to accelerated momentum across various categories, underpinned by a blend of strategic brand launches and a burgeoning retail footprint. With a 49 million strong customer base and the unveiling of 19 new stores, the company remains committed to fortifying its omnichannel presence while expanding its luxury and Korean beauty segments.

