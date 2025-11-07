Left Menu

Canada's Job Market Surges: Unexpected Gains in October

Canada's job market rebounded strongly in October, adding 66,600 jobs and reducing the unemployment rate to 6.9%. The surge was driven by part-time employment, with notable gains in the services sector, particularly retail and wholesale. Youth unemployment also decreased, and the Canadian dollar saw a slight boost.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:32 IST
Canada's Job Market Surges: Unexpected Gains in October

Canada's job market demonstrated a solid resurgence in October, reversing previous declines and outstripping expectations, as reported by Statistics Canada on Friday. The nation's economy added a net of 66,600 jobs, a stark contrast to analysts' forecasts and providing a counterbalance to job losses from July and August.

The entirety of October's employment gains, totaling 85,000 people, were seen in the part-time work sector, while full-time jobs decreased by 18,500. This uptick marks the first increase in private sector employment since June. Consequently, the unemployment rate dipped to 6.9% from 7.1% in September, defying prediction models.

Key industry drivers of the job increase included wholesale and retail, as well as transportation and warehousing. Retail and wholesale alone, significant components of the services sector, contributed 40,700 jobs, further solidifying its position as the country's largest employer. Correspondingly, the Canadian dollar strengthened slightly, alongside a rise in two-year government bond yields.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Boundaries Blur at Patna Airport: A New Alliance Brewing?

Political Boundaries Blur at Patna Airport: A New Alliance Brewing?

 India
2
Exercise Trishul: Showcasing India's Tri-Service Synergy

Exercise Trishul: Showcasing India's Tri-Service Synergy

 India
3
U.S. Airlines Grapple with Flight Cuts Amid Historic Government Shutdown

U.S. Airlines Grapple with Flight Cuts Amid Historic Government Shutdown

 Global
4
BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of 'Betrayal' Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll

BJD Chief Naveen Patnaik Accuses BJP of 'Betrayal' Ahead of Nuapada Bypoll

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025