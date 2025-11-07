U.S. Airlines Grapple with Flight Cuts Amid Historic Government Shutdown

U.S. airlines faced significant operational challenges Friday, scrambling to reduce 4% of flights at 40 major airports due to safety concerns tied to an ongoing government shutdown. The unprecedented cuts, effective from 6 a.m. ET, impact around 700 flights from leading carriers such as American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, and United.

These reductions are projected to increase, potentially reaching 10% by November 14 if the shutdown does not conclude. While international flights remain unaffected, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom warned that higher cuts could severely disrupt services.

The Federal Aviation Administration, citing staff shortages, has already implemented delay programs in key airports. With air traffic controllers and security screeners working without pay, the situation underscores the critical impact of prolonged government inaction on air travel.