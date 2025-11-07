Left Menu

U.S. Airlines Grapple with Flight Cuts Amid Historic Government Shutdown

U.S. airlines have been forced to reduce flights due to an unprecedented government-imposed cut related to air traffic control safety concerns triggered by a historic government shutdown. The reductions, affecting major carriers, could escalate if the shutdown persists, posing a potential threat to airline operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 19:49 IST
U.S. airlines faced significant operational challenges Friday, scrambling to reduce 4% of flights at 40 major airports due to safety concerns tied to an ongoing government shutdown. The unprecedented cuts, effective from 6 a.m. ET, impact around 700 flights from leading carriers such as American Airlines, Delta, Southwest, and United.

These reductions are projected to increase, potentially reaching 10% by November 14 if the shutdown does not conclude. While international flights remain unaffected, American Airlines CEO Robert Isom warned that higher cuts could severely disrupt services.

The Federal Aviation Administration, citing staff shortages, has already implemented delay programs in key airports. With air traffic controllers and security screeners working without pay, the situation underscores the critical impact of prolonged government inaction on air travel.

