Bajaj Auto's Profits Surge by 53% Amid Export Boom

Bajaj Auto reported a 53% increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 2,122 crore for the September quarter, driven by strong export sales. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 15,735 crore. While domestic sales declined by 5%, export volumes increased by 24%. The company's electric vehicle sector faced supply issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 20:13 IST
  • India

Bajaj Auto has reported a significant 53% surge in its profit after tax, amounting to Rs 2,122 crore for the September quarter, largely driven by robust performance in export markets. The company's revenue from operations also witnessed growth, reaching Rs 15,735 crore compared to Rs 13,247 crore in the previous year's quarter.

Despite a 5% decline in domestic sales, Bajaj Auto enjoyed a 24% growth in export volumes, which reached 7,40,793 units during the quarter. Executive Director Rakesh Sharma emphasized the strong performance across business units, including motorcycles, three-wheelers, and premium bikes. The implementation of a GST rate cut further bolstered sales during the festive season.

The electric vehicle segment experienced supply constraints, notably affecting the Chetak electric scooter, though these issues began to resolve by September's end. In international markets, Bajaj Auto marked its highest revenue growth quarter, exporting over two lakh units, showcasing a diversification in global markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

