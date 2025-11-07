CII Launches Global M&E Investor Meet at BIG Picture Summit

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is set to host the Global M&E Investor Meet during the 12th annual CII BIG Picture Summit on December 1-2 in Mumbai. This new initiative, crafted with WAVES Bazaar, intends to amplify the potential of India's burgeoning media and entertainment (M&E) sector by aligning investment with companies for considerable growth.

Renowned for its robust platform in the M&E sector, WAVES Bazaar will enhance the summit's offerings by integrating its successful B2B meeting format and showcasing project pitches. "The CII's Investor Meet is a groundbreaking initiative aiming to transform India's M&E industry from being driven by private endeavours to structured investments," remarked Shibashish Sarkar, Chairman of the CII Global M&E Investor Summit.

The summit, themed 'The AI Era: Bridging Creativity & Commerce,' plans to unite decision-makers from government and industry to map out strategies for M&E sector expansion. The assembly is organized with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting's support and will feature luminaries like Sanjay Jaju, Gaurav Banerjee, and others steering discussions. Strategic partnerships with Elara Capital and Vitrina underscore the collaborative efforts to present Indian M&E ventures as compelling investment prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)