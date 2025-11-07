FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis

The Federal Aviation Administration announced widespread air traffic control staffing shortages on Friday, causing flight delays at six major airports, including Atlanta, San Francisco, and Washington.

Staffing triggers have been set at 10 critical locations nationwide. As a result, the FAA has mandated airlines to cancel 4% of flights at 40 high-volume airports to adequately handle the situation.

This initiative is aimed at addressing the considerable gap in air traffic control staffing and minimizing potential disruptions for travelers.

(With inputs from agencies.)