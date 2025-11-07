FAA Faces Major Air Traffic Control Staffing Crisis
The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing widespread air traffic control staffing shortages, causing flight delays at major airports. The agency is also requiring airlines to cancel a percentage of flights at busy airports to manage the issue effectively.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-11-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 21:37 IST
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration announced widespread air traffic control staffing shortages on Friday, causing flight delays at six major airports, including Atlanta, San Francisco, and Washington.
Staffing triggers have been set at 10 critical locations nationwide. As a result, the FAA has mandated airlines to cancel 4% of flights at 40 high-volume airports to adequately handle the situation.
This initiative is aimed at addressing the considerable gap in air traffic control staffing and minimizing potential disruptions for travelers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Airlines Face Turbulence Amid Shutdown-Imposed Flight Cuts
U.S. Airlines Grapple with Flight Cuts Amid Historic Government Shutdown
American Airlines Faces Potential Flight Turbulence
Shutdown Chaos: Airlines Scramble Amidst Flight Reductions
Drone Sightings Cause Disruptions at Belgian Airports