India-EU FTA Negotiations: Paving the Path to Balanced Trade

India and the European Union are working to negotiate a balanced free trade agreement. Discussions took place in New Delhi, focusing on goods, services, investment, trade, and sustainable development. A key emphasis was on achieving clarity regarding the EU's carbon tax and new steel regulations.

In a bid to forge a comprehensive trade pact, India and the European Union have accelerated discussions on a balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to India's commerce ministry.

High-ranking negotiators from both sides convened in New Delhi from November 3 to 7, focusing on a wide array of topics including goods, services, investment, trade, sustainable development, and technical barriers.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and EU's Sabine Weyand addressed key issues, prioritizing clarity on EU's regulatory measures like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

