India-EU FTA Negotiations: Paving the Path to Balanced Trade

In a bid to forge a comprehensive trade pact, India and the European Union have accelerated discussions on a balanced Free Trade Agreement (FTA), according to India's commerce ministry.

High-ranking negotiators from both sides convened in New Delhi from November 3 to 7, focusing on a wide array of topics including goods, services, investment, trade, sustainable development, and technical barriers.

Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal and EU's Sabine Weyand addressed key issues, prioritizing clarity on EU's regulatory measures like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism.

