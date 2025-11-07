Wall Street Wobbles Amid Earnings, Shutdown, and Trade Tensions
Stocks on Wall Street experienced a decline, setting the stage for the first weekly loss in four weeks. Influenced by quarterly reports and geopolitical dynamics, key indexes witnessed mixed performance. Amid ongoing earnings reports, the US government shutdown complicated the economic outlook.
Stocks on Wall Street began the week with a decline, signaling potential for the first weekly loss in four. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 174 points. The Nasdaq composite also fell by 0.8%, reacting to recent company earnings reports.
In Europe, shares mostly trended downward amidst Asia's retreating markets. Meanwhile, US futures showed slight improvement, and oil prices surged. The DAX saw a 0.1% dip, while the FTSE 100 inched down 0.4%. Asian markets faced further pressure, with indices such as Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both falling significantly.
Several tech giants, including Nvidia and Microsoft, asserted downward pressure on markets, with notable declines impacting overall trajectories. In contrast, Tesla experienced both gains and losses after CEO Elon Musk's vote victory tied to a $1 trillion stock-earning plan. Amid these developments, investors remain attuned to corporate forecasts during a period of constrained economic data due to a government shutdown.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
London Stocks Suffer Amid Corporate Earnings and Interest Rate Uncertainty
UK Stocks Decline Amid Earnings Reports and Interest Rate Decisions
U.S. Market Trends: Earnings Boost Amidst Economic Uncertainties
Crucial Day for Global Markets Amid Central Bank Decisions and Corporate Earnings
Suryoday Small Finance Bank's Q2 Earnings Show Mixed Results, Plans for Strategic Focus