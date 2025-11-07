Wall Street Wobbles Amid Earnings, Shutdown, and Trade Tensions

Stocks on Wall Street began the week with a decline, signaling potential for the first weekly loss in four. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 174 points. The Nasdaq composite also fell by 0.8%, reacting to recent company earnings reports.

In Europe, shares mostly trended downward amidst Asia's retreating markets. Meanwhile, US futures showed slight improvement, and oil prices surged. The DAX saw a 0.1% dip, while the FTSE 100 inched down 0.4%. Asian markets faced further pressure, with indices such as Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both falling significantly.

Several tech giants, including Nvidia and Microsoft, asserted downward pressure on markets, with notable declines impacting overall trajectories. In contrast, Tesla experienced both gains and losses after CEO Elon Musk's vote victory tied to a $1 trillion stock-earning plan. Amid these developments, investors remain attuned to corporate forecasts during a period of constrained economic data due to a government shutdown.

