Wall Street Wobbles Amid Earnings, Shutdown, and Trade Tensions

Stocks on Wall Street experienced a decline, setting the stage for the first weekly loss in four weeks. Influenced by quarterly reports and geopolitical dynamics, key indexes witnessed mixed performance. Amid ongoing earnings reports, the US government shutdown complicated the economic outlook.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 07-11-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:01 IST
Stocks on Wall Street began the week with a decline, signaling potential for the first weekly loss in four. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 174 points. The Nasdaq composite also fell by 0.8%, reacting to recent company earnings reports.

In Europe, shares mostly trended downward amidst Asia's retreating markets. Meanwhile, US futures showed slight improvement, and oil prices surged. The DAX saw a 0.1% dip, while the FTSE 100 inched down 0.4%. Asian markets faced further pressure, with indices such as Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi both falling significantly.

Several tech giants, including Nvidia and Microsoft, asserted downward pressure on markets, with notable declines impacting overall trajectories. In contrast, Tesla experienced both gains and losses after CEO Elon Musk's vote victory tied to a $1 trillion stock-earning plan. Amid these developments, investors remain attuned to corporate forecasts during a period of constrained economic data due to a government shutdown.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

