U.S. Airlines Face Turbulence Amid Shutdown-Imposed Flight Cuts

U.S. airlines have been forced to reduce flights by 4% following a government directive due to safety concerns arising from a prolonged government shutdown. The cuts primarily impact major carriers, and could increase to 6% and 10% if the shutdown persists. Safety and staffing concerns are at the core.

Updated: 07-11-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 22:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. airlines are grappling with significant disruptions after a government-mandated 4% reduction in flights at 40 major airports took effect on Friday. This unprecedented measure, imposed due to safety concerns related to the ongoing government shutdown, initially affected about 700 flights, primarily from the four largest carriers.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom expressed concerns on Friday, noting that escalating cuts could pose significant challenges for passengers. As of Friday, American Airlines had canceled 220 flights, impacting 12,000 travelers, but swiftly rebooked most. United Airlines faced similar challenges, rebooking half of its affected customers within four hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy cited increasing air safety incidents, including planes failing to maintain separation, as key reasons for the cuts. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to manage ongoing air traffic controller shortages, with deficiencies exacerbated by the 38-day government shutdown, affecting both flight and ground operations across the country.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

