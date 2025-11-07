Wall Street Woes: Market Declines Amid Tech Sector Concerns

Wall Street experienced a turbulent session on Friday, continuing a two-day trend of losses driven by apprehensions around the economy and elevated valuations within the technology sector. The tech-centric Nasdaq saw a near 2% dip on Thursday following warnings from Wall Street executives about a potential market correction.

As the Dow faces its steepest weekly decline in a month and both S&P 500 and Nasdaq poised for their worst week since March, optimism around artificial intelligence has dimmed. Doubts over its monetization and spending patterns in the industry have turned enthusiasm into caution, affecting U.S. stocks.

Prominent tech stocks like Nvidia and Broadcom suffered significant losses amid this sentiment. While the broader semiconductor index headed for its largest fall in seven months, concerns over the AI narrative fueled further market volatility, with the Russell 2000 marking an over seven-week low.

