Tragic Louisville Cargo Crash Investigation: NTSB Delves into UPS Flight 2976 Disaster
A UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, killing 13 people. NTSB's investigation reveals the aircraft experienced issues soon after takeoff, leading to a crash that destroyed two businesses. Investigators focus on engine debris and maintenance records. A detailed report is expected in 30 days.
In a tragic incident, a cargo flight operated by UPS crashed during takeoff in Louisville, Kentucky, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 people, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). The crash also caused significant damage, destroying two nearby businesses.
The NTSB's preliminary findings indicate that the MD-11 freighter encountered issues moments after takeoff. Just 37 seconds after the call for takeoff thrust, a persistent bell sounded in the cockpit, signaling the imminent disaster. The plane reached a height of about 100 feet before plummeting in flames off the runway.
Investigators are closely examining the aircraft's left engine, which detached from the wing. They are also reviewing the plane's maintenance history, including recent evaluations in San Antonio, Texas. While air crashes typically result from multiple factors, a full report is expected in the coming month.
(With inputs from agencies.)
