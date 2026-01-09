Controversial Deepfake Video Sparks Legal Investigation

A controversial deepfake video implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has surfaced, prompting a thorough police investigation. The video relates to the Ankita Bhandari murder case and has been deemed inflammatory by authorities.

The case was officially lodged at the Cyber Crime police station this week following a complaint from a concerned citizen. The complainant alleged the video, created and circulated on Facebook using artificial intelligence, contained false and objectionable statements about the high-profile murder case.

There are concerns that the video could disrupt public order and damage the reputation of key constitutional offices. The complainant urged prompt police action to prevent potential unrest in society.

