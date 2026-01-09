Left Menu

Controversial Deepfake Video Sparks Legal Investigation

A deepfake video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has prompted a police investigation. The video allegedly contains inflammatory content related to the Ankita Bhandari murder case. Authorities are examining its potential impact on public order and the dignity of constitutional offices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 09-01-2026 22:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2026 22:51 IST
Controversial Deepfake Video Sparks Legal Investigation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A controversial deepfake video implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has surfaced, prompting a thorough police investigation. The video relates to the Ankita Bhandari murder case and has been deemed inflammatory by authorities.

The case was officially lodged at the Cyber Crime police station this week following a complaint from a concerned citizen. The complainant alleged the video, created and circulated on Facebook using artificial intelligence, contained false and objectionable statements about the high-profile murder case.

There are concerns that the video could disrupt public order and damage the reputation of key constitutional offices. The complainant urged prompt police action to prevent potential unrest in society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

Historic $200 Billion Mining Merger Looms: Rio Tinto and Glencore in Talks

 Global
2
Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

Tragic Bus Accident in Himachal Pradesh: 14 Dead, Dozens Injured

 India
3
US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic relations after Maduro's capture, reports AP.

US sends delegation to Venezuela in first step toward restoring diplomatic r...

 Global
4
Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

Nadine de Klerk's All-Round Brilliance Transforms RCB's WPL Campaign

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI must adopt healthcare-style consent rules

Agricultural waste could power next generation of biodegradable plastics

Machines still don’t know what harm is, and that’s a growing AI risk

Generative AI may be driving a global breakdown in shared reality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026