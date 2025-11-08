U.S. Airlines Face Dramatic Reductions Amid Government Shutdown

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a stern warning about potential severe flight reductions for major airlines due to the ongoing government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already mandated a 4% cut in flights at 40 major airports, with this figure expected to rise to 10% if the situation persists past November 14.

The 38-day shutdown has left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 security screeners working without pay, resulting in increased absenteeism. Many controllers learned they would miss another paycheck, escalating tensions. The Trump administration places pressure on congressional Democrats to support a Republican funding plan to reopen the government, while Democrats hold Republicans responsible for the impasse.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom noted the immediate impact on customers would be limited but warned of growing disruptions. Despite initial relief strategies, such as reallocating passengers within hours, the number of affected flights is significant. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford indicated that absences of air traffic controllers have already affected thousands of flights, inducing substantial delays.