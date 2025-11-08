Left Menu

U.S. Airlines Face Dramatic Reductions Amid Government Shutdown

Amid a prolonged government shutdown, U.S. airlines are facing mandated flight reductions, with cuts starting at 4% and potentially reaching 20% if the situation worsens. Air traffic controllers are working unpaid, leading to staffing shortages. Both political sides blame each other as the travel crisis unfolds.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has issued a stern warning about potential severe flight reductions for major airlines due to the ongoing government shutdown. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has already mandated a 4% cut in flights at 40 major airports, with this figure expected to rise to 10% if the situation persists past November 14.

The 38-day shutdown has left 13,000 air traffic controllers and 50,000 security screeners working without pay, resulting in increased absenteeism. Many controllers learned they would miss another paycheck, escalating tensions. The Trump administration places pressure on congressional Democrats to support a Republican funding plan to reopen the government, while Democrats hold Republicans responsible for the impasse.

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom noted the immediate impact on customers would be limited but warned of growing disruptions. Despite initial relief strategies, such as reallocating passengers within hours, the number of affected flights is significant. FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford indicated that absences of air traffic controllers have already affected thousands of flights, inducing substantial delays.

