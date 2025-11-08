Vande Bharat Express Revolutionizes Inter-State Travel in Southern India

The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a milestone in inter-state travel by linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. This service, the first of its kind, promises to boost business and tourism, according to Southern Railways.

The train travels through major cities including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru, significantly cutting down the usual 11-hour journey to 8 hours and 40 minutes. It is the third Vande Bharat train service originating from Kerala, aimed at providing swift and seamless connectivity.

Regular service is set to begin on November 9, 2025, offering six-day-a-week operations. The initiative not only facilitates faster travel but also enhances the safety and comfort of passengers with modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, GPS-based infotainment, and ergonomic seating.

