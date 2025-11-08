Left Menu

Vande Bharat Express Revolutionizes Inter-State Travel in Southern India

The new Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express aims to strengthen connectivity between Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, enhancing business, tourism, and cultural exchange. This semi-high-speed train reduces travel time significantly and offers a premium onboard experience with modern amenities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ernakulam | Updated: 08-11-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 08-11-2025 10:15 IST
Vande Bharat Express Revolutionizes Inter-State Travel in Southern India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, recently launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marks a milestone in inter-state travel by linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. This service, the first of its kind, promises to boost business and tourism, according to Southern Railways.

The train travels through major cities including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, and Bengaluru, significantly cutting down the usual 11-hour journey to 8 hours and 40 minutes. It is the third Vande Bharat train service originating from Kerala, aimed at providing swift and seamless connectivity.

Regular service is set to begin on November 9, 2025, offering six-day-a-week operations. The initiative not only facilitates faster travel but also enhances the safety and comfort of passengers with modern amenities such as Wi-Fi, GPS-based infotainment, and ergonomic seating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Leap: Vande Bharat Trains and Spiritual Tourism

India's Infrastructure Leap: Vande Bharat Trains and Spiritual Tourism

 India
2
Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

Maharashtra Firm Faces Double Stamp Duty in Land Deal Controversy

 India
3
Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

Senate Stalemate: Can Bipartisanship Break the 39-Day Government Shutdown?

 United States
4
Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

Breaking Barriers in Flames: Meet Pakistan's Trailblazing Female Firefighter

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cyber-resilient electric mobility: AI shields EV charging stations from cyber-attacks

AI can decode medical records with near-human accuracy

New AI model could save historic monuments before they crumble

How AI systems must prove trust, transparency and reliability before clinical use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025