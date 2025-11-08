Left Menu

Signature Global Faces Financial Setback but Sets Ambitious Sales Goals

Signature Global, a leading real estate developer in India, reported a substantial net loss for the July-September FY26 period. The company's income dropped significantly compared to the previous year. Despite this, Signature Global plans strategic land acquisitions to meet ambitious pre-sales targets and maintain a positive market outlook.

Updated: 08-11-2025 10:56 IST
Leading Indian real estate developer Signature Global reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 46.86 crore for the July-September quarter of FY26, attributing the figure to reduced income streams.

Contrasting this loss, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 4.15 crore during the same period last year as total income plummeted to Rs 372.51 crore from Rs 777.42 crore year-over-year. Moreover, in the first half of the fiscal year, Signature Global displayed a net loss of Rs 12.42 crore, diverging from a net profit of Rs 10.94 crore in the equivalent previous period, despite a rise in total income to Rs 1,270.86 crore.

CEO Pradeep Aggarwal remains confident in short-term strategy, stating forthcoming plans for substantial housing launches aided by land acquisitions and a partnership with IFC, which will drive the company towards meeting a pre-sales target of Rs 12,500 crore, aiming to launch Rs 14,000 crore worth of homes by next March.

